An Evening of Music with Peter Mayer

Beloved Minnesota-based guitarist and singer will perform a benefit concert at 7pm on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Advanced Tickets $35

Students (with ID) $25

Children 12 and Under Free

At the Door $40

Questions? Contact E Curl-Woodruff at elisa.woodruff@gmail.com

ABOUT PETER

Minnesota's Peter Mayer has been singing and songwriting full-time for 30 years, performing in venues across the United States and beyond. He writes songs for a small planet--songs about interconnectedness and the human journey--songs about life on earth and the mysterious and wondrous fact of our existence. He also writes songs about dress hats, pumpkins and pajamas, and other important stuff. His music has been performed by artists like Kathy Mattea, David Wilcox, Claudia Schmidt, Anne Hills, Priscilla Herdman, Darryl Purpose, Billy Jonas, and Ronny Cox, to name a few. His work has been included in song books, church hymnals, and folk radio playlists across the country. He is the recipient of fellowships from both the McKnight and the Bush foundations. Peter has eleven albums to his credit, and has sold over 100,000 of them. He lives in Stillwater, Minnesota with his wife and two daughters.

WHAT THE CRITICS SAY﻿

“Mayer's songs are crafted like Shaker furniture, with no place for superfluous embellishments or throwaway lines...(his) world is bright and hopeful and the transcendent nature of his lyrics...explore the mysteries of life...Mayer's fluid, clean, and tremendously intriguing guitar playing is topped with warm, rich vocals. This is music for the soul.” --Ken Sheldon, Acoustic Guitar Magazine

For more info about Peter Mayer and his cannon of music, please go to: https://www.petermayer.net/ See less