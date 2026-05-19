American English- Beatles Tribute

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Tickets start at $59, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

American English Presents…

“Songs That Changed The World”

Step into the soundtrack of a generation as American English brings you a powerful, live celebration of the most culturally significant songs ever recorded by The Beatles. From groundbreaking anthems to timeless classics, this special show captures the music that reshaped history and continues to inspire the world.

Don’t miss this unforgettable journey through the songs that changed everything.

Recommended: 12+

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.