Agatha Christie: A Body of Evidence

In the Spring of 1950 Agatha Christie accompanied her husband, archeologist Max Mallowan to Iraq and the tells of Kalhu; the ancient city also known as Nimrud. Join Agatha Christie in Beit Agatha as she reminisces with you about her childhood, her life as a writer and adventurer, and contemplates beginning her autobiography- a project that took nearly 20 years.

This presentation is followed by Q&A and photo opportunities.

A mystery train photo op will be set up in the lobby and guests will get an Agatha Christie activity booklet and complete booklist to take home.

This event is sponsored by The Friends of the Library. Registration is not required. All ages are welcome.

For more information, please contact Susan at susang@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 2114.