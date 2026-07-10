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Afternoon Concert with Katie Kostner

Afternoon Concert with Katie Kostner

With a passion for music, Katie Kostner plays the guitar and ukulele, writes music, and sings with a vocal range that suits a wide variety of styles, from Broadway to current pop, rock, folk, country and beyond! Covering artists such as Adele, The Beatles, Taylor Swift, Elvis, P!NK, Dolly Parton, The Rolling Stones, Kelly Clarkson, One Republic, Fleetwood Mac, Alanis Morisette, Billy Joel, Reba McEntire and Motley Crüe, there is something to please everyone.

Katie is a professional singer, actress, musician, and songwriter with a passion for music and the stage. Locally, she is known for performing live at area events, as well as for producing her own series of Facebook and Instagram Live Quarantine Concerts, leading to a feature story on Chicago's WGN news. In addition, Katie has performed the National Anthem before a Chicago White Sox game in 2021 and 2022.

This concert is free and open to all. No registration is required. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

For additional information, please contact Chelsea at chelsear@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1700.

DeKalb Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/