Statewide: Attempts to ban books continue to surge

While states like Illinois have attempted to outlaw book banning in schools and public libraries, the challenges continue.

The American Library Association tracked more than 4,000 unique titles challenged in 2025, the second highest ever documented by the group.

Of the unique titles challenged, about 40 percent represent the lived experiences of LGBTQIA+ people and people of color.

On this episode, we have a conversation about book bans and the fight against them.

Also:

* Peter Medlin reports on legislation to ban cell phones and other devices in classrooms.

* This Week in Illinois History we tell you about the Liberty Bell of the West.

Flickr user Jimmy Emerson The 280-year-old “Liberty Bell of the West” on display at the Kaskaskia Bell State Memorial.

* The hit tv show "The Bear" has brought more attention to Chicago. But as it says goodbye, we examine the impact on the city's real world food scene.

* Randy Eccles speaks with Illinois Humanities Executive Director Gabrielle Lyon, with assistance from storyteller Jitesh Jaggi, about the Illinois Voices 250 initiative.

* A panel discussion on efforts to ban books in schools and public libraries.

* Brian Sapp reports on how a solar eclipse watch party led to the discovery of a southern Illinois poor farm cemetery.

* We visit an aviation school trying to increase the number of Black pilots.

* Harvest Public Media brings us a story on how goats are helping save prairies.

* Jess Savage follows a silo hunter who is looking to track down the structures before they are gone.

