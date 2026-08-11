After-hours: Sarah McQuaid in Concert

“One of the most instantly recognizable voices in current music.” —Trust The Doc

Sarah McQuaid’s lush, chocolatey voice combines with her engaging personality, “subtle mastery onstage” (Huffington Post) and “brilliant musicianship” (fRoots) on acoustic and electric guitars, piano and (occasionally) drum to create a truly immersive experience.

Born in Spain, raised in Chicago, holding dual Irish and American citizenship, and now settled in rural England, she brings the eclecticism of her background to her “captivating, unorthodox songwriting” (PopMatters) and choice of material, spanning genres and defying categorization.

All this is abundantly demonstrated by her new live album and video series The St. Buryan Sessions — but needs to be savored in person to be fully appreciated.

This concert is free and open to all. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and music will begin at 6:30 p.m. No registration is required. This event is part of the after-hours concert series in partnership with the Friends of the Library and 94.9 WDKB.

For additional information, please contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1701.