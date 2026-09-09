After-hours Concert: Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra

Get spooky with the Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra! Thrill to an after-hours Halloween concert that will delight all ages. Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra performs orchestrated arrangements on a full range of ukuleles - from the soprano to the UBass. Don't miss this hauntingly fun evening of music.

No registration is required. This concert is free and open to all. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and music will begin at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served! This event is part of the after-hours concert series in partnership with the Friends of the Library and 94.9 WDKB.

For additional information, please contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1701.