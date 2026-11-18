Northern Illinois University will welcome Dr. Barry C. Barish, 2017 Nobel Laureate in Physics, on Friday, February 5, 2027, for a special campus visit. Recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to the first direct detection of gravitational waves, Dr. Barish will engage with students, faculty, researchers, and community members through a public lecture, scientific seminar, and discussions focused on research, discovery, and collaboration. The visit offers a unique opportunity to learn from a Nobel Prize-winning scientist and explore the impact of scientific innovation.

* Dr. Barish's public talk will be livestreamed through NIU's YouTube channel, as well as available to attend in person at the Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center.

Register to attend this event: https://calendar.niu.edu/event/a-conversation-with-nobel-laureate-barry-barish