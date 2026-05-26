48th Mid-America Bonsai Exhibition

The 48th Annual Mid-America Bonsai Exhibition is sponsored by the Midwest Bonsai Society: one of the largest regional shows in the nation centered at the Chicago Botanic Garden's Permanent Collection. Features over 80 world-class trees from across the Midwest and beyond. Trees will be judge by Bonsai Professional, Boon Manakitivipart, in Nichols Hall at the Garden's Regenstein Center. Courtyards will have 30 vendors selling 1000's of trees, tools, pots, stands, scrolls, soil/fertilizers, etc. There are demonstrations, workshops, bonsai tour, tree raffle and Society gear available.