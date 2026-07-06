Over the past few years, more than 100 child care programs have closed in Winnebago & Boone counties

A new report highlights the early childhood needs in Winnebago and County counties.

In the last three years, 116-child care programs have closed in the two counties. It’s more than in any region in the state, outside of Chicago and Cook County, according to reports from Birth to Five Illinois.

Livia Bane is the regional council manager for Winnebago and Boone counties. She says they've had new centers open too.

“Some big steps back combined with some steps forward," she said, "so it makes you feel like the momentum is there, but we're still not equalizing the need with the demand and availability."

Of those 116 closures, 67 were license-exempt family child care homes — meaning at-home programs that serve three or fewer kids. That is the most of any region in the state, including Chicago. In fact, it’s more than twice as many as any other region.

Bane says she’s not exactly sure yet why so many of those programs closed in Winnebago and Boone counties.

She says there’s still a huge need for care for parents who work nights and weekends.

The report also mentions funding reductions to a scholarship program, ECACE, meant to attract more early childhood workers.

"Historically, the early childhood field is not highly compensated," said Bane, "and so reducing those barriers truly made a difference for our region, and with the reduction, we'll see a reduction in those that are entering the field."

At the same time, she says there are a few initiatives still trying to make it easier for those who want to work in early childhood. She says Rock Valley College is in the process of becoming the only Illinois college outside of Chicago to receive accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

Birth to Five has also partnering with The Workforce Connection in Rockford to develop an early childhood apprenticeship to fast-track new teachers to the classroom.

Overall, Bane says she’s still optimistic. The state also just opened its new Department of Early Childhood, which she hopes will make the system easier to navigate for parents. Before the new agency, early childhood programs, services, and administration were housed in a web of different state agencies, which often made it difficult for parents and providers to find what they needed.

Bane’s also excited about local collaborations like Winning Start Winnebago where every baby born in the county will receive a “welcome newborn” kit and a visit from a health care provider.

