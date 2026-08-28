3rd Annual Pawpaw Festival in Paw Paw, IL

The 3rd Annual Pawpaw Festival in Paw Paw, Illinois will be held on Saturday, September 26, at the Veteran’s Memorial Park, hosted by the Paw Paw Lions Club and the Pizzo Group.

Schedule for the day:

10:00AM - Festival opens

Pawpaw Vendors, Food Trucks, Bake Sale, Kids Corner, Fest Market

11:00AM - Informative speakers begin at Education Tent (full speaker at pawpawfest.org) Trams Tours begin

11:00AM - Live Music at the Band Shell begins & Beer Garden sponsored by Resource Bank opens

Bands: My 80's Band (11-1), Marques Morel (1:30-3:30), and Sound Check 815 (4) - with house band Slow Cooker

11:00AM - A History of Pawpaws in Paw Paw - Neal Rogers

11:30AM - Growing Pawpaws from Seed - Austin Cliffe

12:00PM - Biggest Pawpaw Submission Deadline

12:30PM - Biggest Pawpaw Award

1:00PM - Pawpaws Role in Ecological Restoration - Jack Pizzo

2:00PM - Sensory Characteristics of Pawpaws - Dr. Melani Duffrin

2:30PM - Best Pawpaw Competition

3:30PM - Phantom Fruit - Pawpaws in Japan - Sabii, PopomoDAO

4:00PM - Closing Ceremony

6:30PM - Festival concludes

Like our Facebook page Pawpawfest in Paw Paw IL to keep up to date on the latest news and visit our website pawpawfest.org to find full details on the event.

Whether you’re new to pawpaws or a seasoned enthusiast, the festival offers something for everyone.