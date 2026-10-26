2027 Fight For Air Climb Milwaukee

Who Climbs Stairs? We Do!

Where we climb: 411 E Wisconsin Center. This iconic Milwaukee landmark features 30 floors from the ground floor to the top floor.

How we climb: Take it fast or take it slow. It’s up to you. Climb with friends and family, running clubs, social groups, coworkers…anyone who is up for a fun morning of healthy activity in an atmosphere of hope and positivity.

Firefighters: Unhealthy air is an occupational hazard for these everyday heroes – come climb with us & show your appreciation.

Participate in the Fight For Air Climb - Milwaukee, locally presented by UnitedHealthcare, to support clean air and to help people with lung disease who are fighting for every breath.