Poetically Yours Ep. 39 - COVID-19 Vaccinations Give Wisconsin Poet Hope

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets but today WNIJ is closing out National Poetry month with work by Wisconsin poet Charles Payne.

Payne was born in Michigan. He currently resides in Madison, Wisconsin. As a child, he loved hearing the sound of Paul Harvey’s voice. Payne said Harvey’s innate ability to describe every intricate detail truly inspired him.

Payne’s works explore personal narrative and social commentary from his experience as a working poor Black male dying to live and living to die.

He's performed at poetry slams and is the winner of the ALL Originals prize for his poem “Dead End.” Payne also wrote a book entitled "Love, Payne, Hate and Adversity."

This week, he's sharing his confidence of vaccinations in his poem "The Cure."

put needle in skin

let the vaccine seep in

no withholding food or medicine

no poisoning Black & Indigenious North Americans

biased malpractice still exists

We no longer their experiments

Sarah Baartmen

Henrietta Lacks

We can trust a vaccine

designed by a woman who’s Black

but what about our First Nation’s

ghosts of racist’s past

turning their ugly head

when we ask

about Aboriginal children

government made lab rats

can’t go from to sea to sea

to the great white north

study unethical, tuskegee

wards of state, custody

north star ain’t set Us free

can’t stand in liberation, solidarity

racism is a virus with no cure

a vaccine will help us endure

racism is a virus with no cure

a vaccine will help us endure

