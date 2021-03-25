© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Arts

Sessions from Studio A - The Funeral March of the Marionettes

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 25, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT
Joe Whiteaker of The Funeral March of the Marionettes

Initially inspired by the first wave of post-punk, The Funeral March of the Marionettes has continued to evolve their sound and release new music thoughout the band's existence. Their latest EP Solace was released in the spring of 2020 and is available on their Bandcamp page

We'll hear tracks from that EP in this episode, along with a live performance from the band recorded in Studio A. We'll also talk about their background, inspirations, and Mattel drum machines on this new edition of Sessions from Studio A!   

Follow The Funeral March on Facebook for more info and news from the band.

The Funeral March of the Marionettes performing "Where Are You Now" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Funeral March of the Marionettes performing "Blood on the Wire" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Funeral March of the Marionettes performing "Solace" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Arts Sessions From Studio A
