Initially inspired by the first wave of post-punk, The Funeral March of the Marionettes has continued to evolve their sound and release new music thoughout the band's existence. Their latest EP Solace was released in the spring of 2020 and is available on their Bandcamp page.

We'll hear tracks from that EP in this episode, along with a live performance from the band recorded in Studio A. We'll also talk about their background, inspirations, and Mattel drum machines on this new edition of Sessions from Studio A!

The Funeral March of the Marionettes performing "Where Are You Now" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Funeral March of the Marionettes performing "Blood on the Wire" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Funeral March of the Marionettes performing "Solace" live in WNIJ's Studio A