Teri Brown has been really worried about what her family would do, if the U.S. electrical grid went down.

She's also deeply concerned about artificial intelligence and the potential for political unrest.

"Those things were always kind of in the back of my mind, pushing me towards wanting to be prepared for some kind of a disaster," she said.

So she and her husband Richard got to work. In the last couple of months they started stocking their home in the Denver suburbs with extra food, some of which they've started freeze drying, and two 55-gallon tanks to hold extra water.

They're now what many people would call "preppers." They get ready for worst case scenarios.

Brown, 47, says that comes with a stigma.

Teri Brown / In the last couple of months, Teri and Richard Brown started stocking their home in the Denver suburbs with extra food, some of which they've started freeze drying, and two 55-gallon tanks to hold extra water.



"It's one of those things I don't really often offer freely that I'm doing, because I feel like it makes me look a little bit like a tinfoil hat person."

In popular culture, preppers are often portrayed as extremists stockpiling food in the woods to get ready for the apocalypse.

That might be changing thanks to the recent series of tech outages that left many Americans anxious.

In the last week, Microsoft suffered an outage that prevented Outlook users from accessing their email. Then users couldn't access Apple Pay . Most disruptive was last Friday's nationwide ground stop at airports.

Concerns started when the Pentagon announced recently it was preparing major U.S. military bases to operate without external support in the event that a major war or cyberattack cripples power grids or disrupts supply chains.

Governments in Europe issued warnings to their citizens to gather essential supplies, like shelf-stable food and medicines.

These incidents led many people to feel unprepared if they were to ever lose crucial access to the internet or electricity. Many are now turning to preppers to learn some basic survival tips.

Brown said her months-earlier prepping was validated by the recent outages.

Krystal Christensen, who goes by CharminglyFrugal and DoomsDayQueen on social media, creates educational videos for her more than 400,000 combined followers and subscribers. She's seeing an increase in viewers, across generations, reaching out and asking questions.

"I'm seeing Gen Z showing up and going, 'I'm nervous. If the lights go out, what do I do?'" And we've been breaking it down," she said. "I think that there's ten times as many people asking questions [in the wake of the disruptions]."

Panic buying and rising prices

Christensen emphasizes in her videos to only buy what a household actually needs and eats. And she strongly discourages panic buying.

It's been happening anyway.

Christensen posted a video 13 days ago from her Costco in Utah. In it, she walks through the aisles showing previously plentiful things, including generators, down to just a few boxes.

Costco didn't respond to NPR's questions as to whether the retailer has experienced a rush on sales of water, generators or toilet paper.

"New preppers are rushing to buy products for sure," said longtime prepper Derrick James . He lives in rural Maine and has been making videos and writing books about emergency preparedness for years.

He says he mentioned an emergency radio in a recent video. It sold out in two days on Amazon. And prices for things like MREs, ready-to-eat meals that the U.S. military traditionally uses, have doubled on Amazon, he said.

'Not everybody needs the same things'

It's natural for people to be shaken by the recent tech disruptions, especially because they happened so close together, said Deanne Criswell, the former administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency under President Biden.

Instead of panic buying, Criswell said there are smarter ways to prepare for emergencies.

"We've gotten into this point of having these very generalized, one-size-fits-all preparedness approaches. But it doesn't work for everybody. Not everybody needs the same things," she said.

She encourages people to realistically understand the risks where they live. Figure out if your area is prone to natural disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes or blizzards — and prepare for that. Some people won't be cut off from food or other supplies for a prolonged period of time, so having weeks of food on hand isn't always necessary.

Monique Imroth / Monique Imroth has been preparing for worst case scenarios for years. Her cat walks across a collection of freeze-dried food and other items at Imroth's home in San Diego County in case of emergencies.

For San Diego County resident Monique Imroth, 64, and her wife, their major risk is wildfires. They've had to quickly evacuate their homes from recent fires that affected their area.

But, they were ready.

Imroth said prepping doesn't have to be for a disaster or apocalyptic event.

"It's not like you're prepping for the zombie apocalypse, although some do. You're prepping for whatever weird thing happens on Tuesday," she said.

Monique Imroth / Monique Imroth has some emergency medical supplies for just-in-case situations that may hit.

Canning fruit or buying extra canned beans during a regular grocery trip can help for far more common situations, such as when a spouse suddenly loses their job.

"You want to make sure you have a deeper pantry and you have a little extra money set aside so you can get through that rough time," Imroth said. "You prepare for what happens. So you don't suffer from the panic or the anxiety."

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