Fresh Air Weekend: Director Destin Daniel Cretton; Writer Harriet Clark

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Spider-Man director found his connection to the world at the movies

Destin Daniel Cretton grew up in Maui, and says movies expanded his perspective: "I have always found movies to be a way of peering into other lives that I would never otherwise experience," he explains.

Harriet Clark's novel The Hill draws on her 37 years visiting her mom in prison

Clark was a baby in 1981 when her mother, a member of a radical left-wing group, acted as a getaway driver in the robbery of a Brink's truck. Her new novel is based on the years that followed.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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