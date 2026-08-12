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Takeaways from Tuesday's primaries in Wisconsin and Minnesota

WBUR
Published August 12, 2026 at 10:52 AM CDT

Tuesday’s primaries in Wisconsin and Minnesota had some surprising results.

In Minnesota, the progressive Democrat Peggy Flanagan won, while in Wisconsin, the far-left candidate Francesca Hong lost by a very narrow margin. We look at what these primaries mean for the midterms in November.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Jessica Taylor, Senate and governors editor for The Cook Political Report.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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