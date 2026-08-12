Scientists identified a new category of heat waves: ‘snow eaters’

“Snow eaters” are a new category of heat wave, marked by unseasonably warm weather that strips mountains of their snowpack.

A new study out of Science Advances defines these new “snow-eater heat waves,” which can lead to sudden flooding and make it harder to manage water resources.

We discuss the consequences of these heat waves with Kate Yoder, senior staff writer at Grist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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