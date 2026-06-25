Shaboozey: Tiny Desk Concert

This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk celebrates the undeniable legacy of BET. Like the network that put Black artistry first, these sets reflect the essence of Black music.

What Virginia-bred country singer and rapper Shaboozey represents is much bigger than himself: It's the reclamation of country music's roots as unapologetically Black.

Returning home to the DMV to perform at the Tiny Desk for this year's Black Music Month takeover, Shaboozey plays fan favorites and debuts new songs from his upcoming album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales.

Opening the set with the Grammy-winning "Amen," Shaboozey brings the church into the room, buoyed by soaring background vocals. Debuting "Drunk," his slurred, introspective delivery hits like a modern day soliloquy. Shaboozey also pays homage to his Virginia roots with "Good News," which features fiddle players Clayton Penrose-Whitmore and Sara Watkins firing off Bill Monroe 's "Roanoke," a pillar of bluegrass music.

Playing another song from his upcoming album, Shaboozey invites Tiny Desk alum Leon Bridges to perform the revenge-soaked "Burn It Down." Bridges' vocals add a soulful and delicate touch, perfectly contrasting Shaboozey's gritty drawl. Ending the set on a high note with "Cowgirl," the energy from the audience was palpable. Even Shaboozey had to acknowledge: "Y'all turned [The Desk] into a dive bar."

SET LIST

"Amen"

"Drunk"

"Good News"

"Burn It Down"

"Cowgirl"

MUSICIANS

Shaboozey: vocals, guitar

Leon Bridges: vocals

Sean Watkins: guitar

Connor Sullivan: guitar

Stephen Musselman: dobro

Thomas Drayton: bass

Darren Poindexter: drums

Sara Watkins: fiddle

Clayton Penrose-Whitmore: fiddle

Sarah Jarosz: mandolin

Wes Corbett: banjo

Zenya: background vocals

Naärai: background vocals

Caleb Curry: background vocals

Special Thanks to: Drew Tubenfeld and Royce Whittaker



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Ashley Pointer

Director: Joshua Bryant

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Video Editor: Maia Stern

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Dora Levite

Photographer: Vanessa Castillo

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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