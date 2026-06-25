© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rock River Current journalist discusses data centers, Stellantis update, mobile grocery store & innovative building plans

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published June 25, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Rock River Current managing editor Kevin Haas discusses recent Stateline area news
Albert Riley Jr.
/
Rock River Current
Rock River Current managing editor Kevin Haas discusses recent Stateline area news

Kevin Haas is managing editor for the Rock River Current and joined me for a discussion on the latest news headlines around the Stateline.

We began our chat by discussing a strategy Rockford wants to attempt, to help develop empty lots around the city.

In other news from Rockford, a proposed data center for the city remains stalled as logistics and local government come to a crossroads.
'
The conversation then shifts to local business, as Haas discusses the possibility of an industrial park coming to the south side of Rockford and provides an update on the ongoing discussions for what to do with the Stellantis assembly plant in Belvidere.

Haas then shares some lighter news, as Rockford is debating opening a mobile grocery store, plus he shares a story of ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler visiting Rockford to look back on his father's roots in local theater.

You may check out all Kevin Haas work at rockrivercurrent.com and listen to the full conversation with Kevin in the link above.
WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier