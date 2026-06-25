Rock River Current journalist discusses data centers, Stellantis update, mobile grocery store & innovative building plans

Kevin Haas is managing editor for the Rock River Current and joined me for a discussion on the latest news headlines around the Stateline.

We began our chat by discussing a strategy Rockford wants to attempt, to help develop empty lots around the city.

In other news from Rockford, a proposed data center for the city remains stalled as logistics and local government come to a crossroads.

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The conversation then shifts to local business, as Haas discusses the possibility of an industrial park coming to the south side of Rockford and provides an update on the ongoing discussions for what to do with the Stellantis assembly plant in Belvidere.

Haas then shares some lighter news, as Rockford is debating opening a mobile grocery store, plus he shares a story of ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler visiting Rockford to look back on his father's roots in local theater.

You may check out all Kevin Haas work at rockrivercurrent.com and listen to the full conversation with Kevin in the link above.

