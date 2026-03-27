Maybe Happy Ending: Tiny Desk Concert
What can robots teach us about humanity and about love? Maybe Happy Ending, the 2025 Tony Award winner for best musical, tells the unlikely story of two humanoid robots, portrayed by Helen J. Shen (Claire) and Darren Criss (Oliver), as they fall in love while on a road trip. The show's creators, Hue Park and Will Aronson, fill the musical with a sense of yearning, not specifically for romance (though that does happen), but for connection and self-actualization: Our heroes try to understand what it means to actually live once your purpose for existing is over.
Backed by a ten-person orchestra, the four cast members present selections from the show at the Tiny Desk. The repeated whimsical refrain of "Where You Belong" pulls us into Olivier's imagined reunion with his former owner James, portrayed by Marcus Choi. The banter between Shen and Criss for "The Rainy Day We Met" is charming — and just a glimpse into how perfectly they play off each other.
Park and Aronson introduce "A Sentimental Person," performed by Dez Duron who plays the suave, Sinatra-esq jazz crooner Gil Brentley. Brentley serves as a musical avatar for Criss' "Oliver," facilitating the complex emotions that Oliver is unable to articulate. They close the set with "When You're in Love," a tear jerker of a duet from Criss and Shen. And as the music swells, you're right there with them in the moment: They don't have to wait for an invitation to your heart; they, and this show, are there already.
SET LIST
- "Where You Belong"
- "The Rainy Day We Met"
- "A Sentimental Person"
- "When You're in Love"
MUSICIANS
- Darren Criss: vocals
- Helen J. Shen: vocals
- Dez Duron: vocals
- Marcus Choi: vocals
- Will Aronson: emcee, writer
- Hue Park: emcee, writer
- John Yun: keys, conductor, music director
- Cenovia Cummins: violin
- Rachel Handman Robison: violin
- Orlando Wells: viola
- Jessica Wang: cello
- Conrad Korsch: bass
- Joshua Mark Samuels: drums, glockenspiel, malletKAT
- Rick Heckman: clarinet, alto sax, piccolo
- John Bailey: trumpet, flugelhorn
- Julie Dombroski-Jones: trombone
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Mitra I. Arthur
- Director/Editor: Kara Frame
- Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Zayrha Rodriguez
- Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vero Castro
- Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Alina Edwards
- Photographer: Michael Zamora
- Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Felix Contreras
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
Copyright 2026 NPR