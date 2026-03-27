State Week: Lawmakers consider a higher education funding change

A few years ago, Illinois adopted a new funding formula for elementary and secondary education. It was done to provide more resources to schools that had less resources locally.

Now, a similar plan for higher education is up for debate. But the University of Illinois, the flagship institution in the state, is opposed. We discuss the issue.

Also, the governor wants Illinois to increase the number of people with higher ed degrees or other credentials. He's created a working group to find ways to make it happen.

And lawmakers are mulling more regulation for insurance rates.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Peter Hancock.