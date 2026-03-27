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State Week: Lawmakers consider a higher education funding change

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIPeter Hancock
Published March 27, 2026 at 12:18 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

A few years ago, Illinois adopted a new funding formula for elementary and secondary education. It was done to provide more resources to schools that had less resources locally.

Now, a similar plan for higher education is up for debate. But the University of Illinois, the flagship institution in the state, is opposed. We discuss the issue.

Also, the governor wants Illinois to increase the number of people with higher ed degrees or other credentials. He's created a working group to find ways to make it happen.

And lawmakers are mulling more regulation for insurance rates.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Peter Hancock.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Peter Hancock
Peter Hancock joined the Capitol News Illinois team as a reporter in January 2019.
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