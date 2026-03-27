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Immanuel Wilkins: Tiny Desk Concert

NPR | By Suraya Mohamed
Published February 24, 2026 at 11:29 AM CST

Always inspirational, the music of saxophonist and composer Immanuel Wilkins is also heavy and thought provoking. In the harmonic tension of his music you can hear sepia tones of the Black experience — an ancient and modern struggle told through melody and overlaid with hope. Complex time signatures swing and sway with spiritual incantations that instill reflection and peace.

We've had the good fortune to showcase works from across Wilkins' exceptional catalog. His Tiny Desk (home) concert features selections from his debut album, Omega. Here at the Desk, he opens with "AFTERLIFE RESIDENCE TIME" from his Grammy-nominated album, Blues Blood, a piece that traces Black trauma passed down by the generations through blood, which contains salt. Sodium has a long duration of residence, or time that a substance remains present, and this song is a portrait of that construct. "Fugitive Ritual, Selah," from The 7th Hand, is a hymn to the Black church and how its Sunday rituals provide the freedom to exalt, or Selah, and pause for the Holy Spirit. "THE BIG COUNTRY" is a new song from an upcoming three-volume project recorded live at The Village Vanguard. Wilkins tells me, "It's not a 'concept album,' so to speak, but rather it's about capturing the internal technologies and logics of the band as the theory."

His masterful band, with Micah Thomas on piano, bassist Ryoma Takenaga and drummer Kweku Sumbry, has a special synergy. "There's so much that happens through the music even outside of the normative realm of 'language' that I feel is important to capture in this new stage of this unit," Wilkins tells me. "I'm just always trying to push the band to new places, do something unique for myself and for the Tiny Desk audience. I thought it was important for us to attempt to bring the heat and keep it as hot as possible."

SET LIST

  • "AFTERLIFE RESIDENCE TIME"
  • "Fugitive Ritual, Selah"
  • "THE BIG COUNTRY"

MUSICIANS

  • Immanuel WIlkins: alto sax
  • Micah Thomas: piano
  • Ryoma Takenaga: bass
  • Kweku Sumbry: drums 

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Director: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Video Editor: Nikki Birch
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern
  • Audio Engineer/Director: Josh Newell
  • Production Assistants: Dora Levite, Dhanika Pineda
  • Photographer: Alanté Serene
  • Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Felix Contreras
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Tiny Desk Concerts
Suraya Mohamed
Suraya Mohamed is a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, sound designer and editor. She currently serves as the project manager for Jazz Night In America and is a contributing producer on the Alt.Latino podcast. She also produces NPR's holiday specials package, including Tinsel Tales, Hanukkah Lights, Toast Of The Nation, Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular and most recently Hamilton: A Story Of US. You'll also find her work on the Tiny Desk series as either a producer or engineer.
See stories by Suraya Mohamed