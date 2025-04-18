Poetically Yours - A new day

Welcome to Poetically Yours. This segment showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Rhonda Parsons.

Parsons discovered she had a talent for writing when she elected to take creative writing at Hononegah High School. The first assignment was not a poem, but a story inspired by the wind. To prepare for the assignment, the class went outside, linked themselves together and ran into the wind. She said it was such a unique way to become inspired. The story was to be read out loud with a piece of music accompanying it. She chose instrumental music, and the wind was metaphorical. Hence, the title: Written on the Wind. That story earned the first of the positive feedback she received that semester. It encouraged her to continue writing after the semester ended.

Since then, she has received an award from Rock Valley College and the Rockford Writers' Guild, for her book, “If A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words.” She’s also shared her vision in newspaper editorials and performed publicly at Holy Day celebrations.

Besides writing, Parsons enjoys painting, hiking, meditating, and playing with her family’s chihuahuas. Here's her poem “Becoming the Sun Rise.”

“Good morning, Blessed Beauty

Good morning,” I say wanting to be the sun rise

The sun may have thrown the covers off

but I’m not feeling the glow

My sleepy self needs brewed Grounds and Hounds

or some other fair-trade brand

wearing a pillowy bourbon caramel cream hat

dusted with the spice of all

Hot mug warming icy hands

A meditative moment

That’s what is

Got me on par to feeling like the sun-streaked dawn

Swirling with colors as morn ticks by

Till the news,

tasks of being human

makes my body heavy

dims my heart’s candle

My feet want to move like gentle rain

my mouth wants to be the Sun

no means to get there

but sing, sing, sing in remembrance of you

until the flame’s magnificent

“Good afternoon, Blessed Beauty

Good afternoon, Prince who brings peace to the world “

My inner self now is buzzing from drinking a new kind of coffee

The world doesn’t appreciate how heavenly it is

Me, I just want to sip, sip, sip from the bottomless cup

For the joy of feeling alive

This is the means to do good things with love

To see real solutions

It’s time to stop the finger pointing

So. let that 0 2 flow

Let me take it to my blanket and pillow

So, I can reflect and see just how well I did human

And strive for better each day

The moon and stars are gleefully playing with the cloudless sky

And I just want to be a source of light



Best means to get there is to say “Good night, the Great, Great I Am. Good night.”

“Thank you for showing the mirror of myself, the dust along the shine”

I’ll fill up my lungs in gratitude

And never say "it’s only a breath”

For it’s the reason I step

And love filling up the lungs has a multiplying effect

One breath is all that is needed as my head hits the pillow

And when dawn comes, I can be a ray of the sun illuminating the Great Day



