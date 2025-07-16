Statewide: The life of Mark Twain

Biographer Ron Chernow's latest book is titled "Mark Twain" and provides details into the writer's life. From his sometimes difficult personality to his views on race, Chernow examines the complicated story of a Midwest native and great American author. We listen to an interview.

Also:

- Sam Rink reports on an effort to protect a major drinking water source in central Illinois from contamination due to carbon sequestration.

Photo: Graphic courtesy of Prairie Research Institute A map of east-central Illinois shows the boundary of the Mahomet Bedrock Valley.

- Harvest Public Media's A.J. Jones reports on the aftermath of an ice storm this spring that left a path of tree damage in Michigan.

- Brian Sapp has more on efforts to educate the public about the life of R. Buckminster Fuller, an architect and visionary who taught at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

- Charlie Schlenker sits down with GOP Congressman Darin LaHood to discuss the megabill Republicans pushed into law.