Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - The benefits of published works

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published April 15, 2025 at 4:31 PM CDT
Provided by Richard Holinger.

It’s national poetry month!!! Thank you for tuning in to another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. This month’s featured artist is Richard Holinger. Holinger is a published writer. His poetry, fiction, and nonfiction have appeared in The Southern Review, Witness, and Boulevard, and have garnered four Pushcart Prize nominations. In this episode, he talks about his love for writing and his latest publication. During the conversation, he mentioned a column he wrote for Poetry Month. Check out a version of this below.

Thank you for listening to another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended podcast. Listen to Poetically Yours every Friday during Here and Now and All Things Considered on WNIJ. Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio band for providing this podcast music.

Richard Holinger column

