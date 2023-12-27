Ogle County announces training schedule for election judges

Ogle County will be conducting schools for Judges of Electionfor early 2024. All schools will be held at the Ogle County Courthouse.

The Judge of Election classes will be limited to 75 people per class, please call to reserve a spot. Select the time that best fits your schedule and call 815-732-1110.

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 10:00 a.m. / 3:00 p.m.

Friday, January 19, 2024 3:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 20, 2024 10:00 a.m.

According to a news release, the school will be an extensive review of the new Election equipment and Election Day procedures. Training is designed to prepare judges for carrying out responsibilities at the polling place. This will include hands-on instructions that focus on election procedures and how the new voting equipment will work.

Illinois State Statute requires Judges of Election to attend training. Election Judges work from 5:00 a.m. until after the polls close at 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

What are judges of election?

Judges of election are responsible for the administration of election procedures in the polling place on election day. They are in the position of ensuring that the election process is administered fairly and in accordance with our laws.

What are the qualifications necessary to be an election judge?



Be a citizen of the United States.

Be of good repute and character.

Be able to speak, read and write the English language.

Be of good understanding and capable.

Not be a candidate for any office in the election and not be elected committeeman.

Need to be registered to vote in the county.

Each Election Judge is required to declare their party preference so they can be assigned accordingly.

What are some of the duties of the judges of election?



Arrive at 5:00 AM to set up election equipment in Polling Place;

Open Polling Place promptly at 6:00 AM;

Ensure that every person qualified to vote is permitted to vote;

Give assistance to voters with disabilities;

Responsible for the proper and lawful conduct of the election in the Polling Place;

Close polls at 7:00 PM promptly following procedures;

Return required election equipment at the end of Election Day.

Be responsible for all election materials;

Give instructions in the method of voting when requested by a voter;

Maintain order in the polling place throughout the day;

Tally the vote after the polls are closed;

What are the benefits of serving?



Judges of Election are paid $150 per election and $170, if you attend a Judge of Election School

Involved in the election process

How may I become an election judge?

Contact the County Clerk’s Office by phone or email and express your interest in serving as a Judge of Election. Election judges are vital to the conduct of efficient and honest elections to which voters are entitled.