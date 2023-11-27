© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Tomorrow X Together: Tiny Desk Concert

By Sheldon Pearce
Published November 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST

This video is part of the newly launchedinternational version of Tiny Desk, a joint venture between NPR and LG U+, a Korean telecommunications and media company. All concerts — including the first few episodes with the Kim Chang Wan Band, Sunwoo Jung-A and the Yun Seok Cheol trio — are available on the Tiny Desk Korea YouTube channel, which will unveil a new video every Thursday.

The boys of Tomorrow X Together, or TXT, began as the only act in the immediate orbit of the K-pop titans BTS. Created by the masterminds at Big Hit Music, the group has always had to manage certain expectations — even as a standout of K-pop's fourth generation, it seemed to be searching for an identity separate from the art-rap reputation established by its label. TXT's most recent album, The Name Chapter: Freefall, captures its sprawling ambitions: from new wave-y retro-pop to bassy, beaming dance music; the mildly grungy to flat-out nu metal. The group's performance of three songs from the release for Tiny Desk Korea brings these modes into something resembling a coherent vision, playing into its signature rock band aesthetics while giving their music a soft-focus feel. With two guitarists at their backs, seated all in a row, the boys seem in their element. The falsetto harmonies of "Happily Ever After" waft just above glowing keyboard runs, and for a finale, the lead single "Chasing That Feeling" is made nearly weightless.

SET LIST

  • "Skipping Stones"
  • "Happily Ever After"
  • "Chasing That Feeling"


MUSICIANS

  • Yeonjun: vocals
  • Soobin: vocals
  • Beomgyu: vocals
  • Taehyun: vocals
  • Hueningkai: vocals
  • Seongkyeong Song: piano
  • Lee Yeonjun (kyto6): bass
  • Dongmin Kim: guitar
  • Wonyoung Jang: drums
  • Eunjin Kwon: chorus
  • Hyunmo Jeong: chorus
  • Gyeomjo Ryu: chorus


TINY DESK KOREA TEAM

  • Executive Producer: DJ Lee
  • Vp, Visuals And Music: Sangjin Lee
  • Tiny Desk Korea Team Leader: Kilhyo Lee
  • Creative Producers: Soyeon Kang, Heewon Kim
  • Tiny Desk Korea Team: Euddeum Park, Seongyeon Lee, Jisook Son, Yoomin Park
  • Format Licensing Producers: InSoon Kim, Jinwoo Hwang
  • Director of Production: Hyewon Kim, Jinsoo Chung
  • Project Managers: Eunbi Jo, Yoonjung Choi
  • Producer, Casting Director: Youngpyo Hong
  • Production Assistants: Jeong Eun Gwon, Seyoung Lim
  • Camera Assistants: Deokjung Kim, Lim Young Chae, Yeom Seowoo, Wang Sunho, Kim Yonghyuk, Jeon Gihun, Suh Kangjun
  • Lighting Crew: Junghyun Choi, Junhui Min, Junseo Lee
  • Recording & Instruments: Presound Systems


TINY DESK TEAM

  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame
  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior Director of Partnership Development: Gordon Synn
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2023 NPR.

