Poetically Yours - Life's maze

Today's featured artist is Susan Goldberg.

Goldberg is an audiobook narrator (www.susanmgoldbergvoice.com), writer, and lawyer who says her best job ever was travelling around the world on a ship. Susan is now recording a second book, “Mightier than the Sword”, as a volunteer narrator for Learning Ally, a nonprofit organization that provides audiobooks for struggling young readers. Susan recently played the role of a mother (who does not like her son’s girlfriend) in an MFA student film and has been cast in a documentary. She has recently travelled to Newfoundland, Maine and Puerto Rico. Goldberg is also a regular contributor to WNIJ’s Perspectives. Here’s her poem “Finding My Way.”

Finding My Way

I held a pen in my hand. It was steady, and the words gathered onto the page like small groups of townspeople. The pen did not break, or snap, and no one grabbed it from my hand. The paper did not tear, or crumple up, or fall apart when I touched it.

The pen kept going, and filled the pages almost by itself, my hand following along like someone straining to keep their dog on a leash. The pages and the book opened, and stayed open, the pages turning as quickly as my hand could pull itself out of the way.

And then I closed my book, and tapped the cap back onto my pen, and tucked the book under my arm, and I opened the door. I stepped out into blinding sunlight and I heard the murmur of voices that turned into words and then into shouts of joy. And when I shaded my eyes with my hand I looked out and saw a sea of smiling faces.

Then I raised my book and my pen high in the air and lifted my face to the sun, and I said,

“Thank you.”