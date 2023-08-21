DeKalb gives update on Lucinda, First Street bridge projects

With classes starting in a week, the Lucinda Avenue bridge will reopen for the fall and winter during a break in construction.

Meanwhile, the North First Street bridge is on target to permanently reopen by the end of October.

Starting Monday, crews will begin removing the closure and detour for the Lucinda Avenue bridge replacement. The bridge over the Kishwaukee River will reopen to traffic by the end of the week in time for the start of the semester.

According to an update from the city of DeKalb, construction will resume in the spring when the closure and detour will be put back into place. The project is scheduled to be completed next summer.

Work continues on the replacement on the North First Street bridge over the Kishwaukee River. A new path to allow bicyclists and pedestrians to cross First Street beneath the bridge is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The city says the projects were delayed earlier this summer due to utility conflicts. The City notified the utility companies of the need to relocate overhead powerlines and natural gas lines in early 2022. However, the utility companies did not begin their work soon enough to allow the bridges to reopen this month as initially planned.