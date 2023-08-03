© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Return to Hola
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

VIDEO: The Experience of a First-Generation Latino College Graduate (subtitulos en español)

Northern Public Radio | By Jose Sandoval
Published August 3, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT

There are many challenges that first-generation Latino/Hispanic students face during their time in higher education and to receive their college degree. In fact, according to the Pew Research Center analysis of Current Population Survey data, 62% majority of U.S. adults ages 25 and older do not have a bachelor’s degree, including about eight-in-ten Hispanics (79%).

To go along with that, an October 2021 Pew Research Center survey showed that among those Latinos who do not have a bachelor's degree and aren't enrolled in school, 71% say they need to work to help support the family, while 69% say they couldn't afford a four-year degree.

Northern Illinois University graduate Edwin Perez-Hernandez talks about his experience.

Jose Sandoval
Un residente nativo de Elgin, Jose se graduó de Illinois State University con una licenciatura en comunicaciones. Su pasión por la radio comenzó cuando completaba sus prácticas en la emisora estudiantil 103.3 WZND. Jose desea ayudar a la comunidad con Hola. En su tiempo libre, disfruta escuchar música, podcasts, ver la tele, y pasar un rato con su perro. (An Elgin native, Jose graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in Communications. His passion for radio started when he interned at his student run radio station 103.3 WZND. Jose hopes to help the community with Hola! In his free time, Jose loves to listen to music, podcasts, binge watch shows, and hang out with his dog!)
