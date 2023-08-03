VIDEO: The Experience of a First-Generation Latino College Graduate (subtitulos en español)

There are many challenges that first-generation Latino/Hispanic students face during their time in higher education and to receive their college degree. In fact, according to the Pew Research Center analysis of Current Population Survey data, 62% majority of U.S. adults ages 25 and older do not have a bachelor’s degree, including about eight-in-ten Hispanics (79%).

To go along with that, an October 2021 Pew Research Center survey showed that among those Latinos who do not have a bachelor's degree and aren't enrolled in school, 71% say they need to work to help support the family, while 69% say they couldn't afford a four-year degree.

Northern Illinois University graduate Edwin Perez-Hernandez talks about his experience.