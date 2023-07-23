Sunday Puzzle: Can You Guess these Popular TV Shows?

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a TV show, past or present, with a two-word title. I'll give you rhymes for those respective words. You name the shows.

Ex. Cherry Basin --> PERRY MASON

1. Fillmore Whirls

2. Dayton Space

3. Showing Strains

4. Shogun's Zeroes

5. Mean Quakers

6. Deere Tractor

7. Car Check

8. Carney Thriller

9. Wool Blouse

10. Dark Bank

11. New Plant

12. Mountain Tabby

13. Did Same

14. Snappy Phrase

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Henri Picciotto of the National Puzzlers' League. Name a famous singer (first and last names, 12 letters in all). Add a Y at the end, and the result, with respacing but not rearranging any letters, will spell a possible contribution to a picnic and how it might be served. What singer is it?

Challenge answer: Frank Sinatra, franks in a tray

Winner: Brian Cahill from Los Angeles, California

This week's challenge: Name a classic TV show in two words, in which the respective words rhyme with the first and last names of a famous writer - four letters in the first name, five letter in the last name. Who is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, July 27th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

