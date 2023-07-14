Poetically Yours - Another seasonal poem

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Susan Schubert.

Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”

Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.

Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora.

Schubert lives in St. Charles, Illinois and sings in a jazz trio around the area. This week’s poem is about summer.

Summertime

It never fails to follow spring

Coming along, the heat,

Sun shining excessively.

We waited all year for the warmth.

Get the lemonade, potato salad,

Apple pie, A summer picnic

On the old, quilted blanket

Bought it at a yard sale.

Barefooting in the sand

Along a shoreline up north

Breezes wafting, smell the

Pine trees suntan oil, fish.

Just like we remember it.

A flag waves as a parade passes by.

Sirens from the fire trucks

A big bass drum, a marching band.

We drive to a cottage to refresh,

Time to reflect, just plain relax.

The barbeque, beer, dancing,

Yes, It’s summertime

We’ve waited for it all year.