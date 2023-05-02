Poetically Yours - Cherishing mom

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Tricia Whitworth is the featured poet for this episode.

Whitworth is a Midwestern Poet with a worldview. Her poems have appeared in many diverse journals online and in print. She lives, writes, despairs, and tries to hope in America. As part of the Poetry in Public Spaces movement, a cedar Poetry Box called The Fox Poetry Box is mounted on a post in her front yard in St. Charles.

This poem is all about her mother. It’s called “The Selfish Poem.”

In eternity,

my mother will pick dandelions

to set on the table

in an empty honey jar

and she will think of me.

She will always cut her sandwich

diagonally

the way she did for me.

She will sleep in a large, white

bed and wake every night,

with a start,

because she thinks

she hears me call.

In eternity,

I wish my mother no pain, no worry,

no grief,

only constant happy thoughts –

of me.

I know it’s selfish.

I know it’s childish.

But after my mother is gone,

I will go to every desolate beach

and throw a bottle

into the deep forever sea.

I will go to every hillside

and release one red balloon

into the sky.

I will go to every temple

in this world

and leave a small carved box.

All these things will hold

the same handwritten note

that will be folded

as neatly as any that

my mother always hid inside

my blue lunch box.

The note will say

wherever you are,

don’t forget me