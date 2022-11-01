WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos en el condado de DeKalb. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in DeKalb County.)
How to make an ofrenda for Día de los Muertos
Each year, Nov. 1 marks the beginning of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, in Mexico.
The holiday is a day of remembrance for those who have died. Its origins can be traced to pre-colonial Mexico, when it was believed that the souls of dead loved ones returned to their families once a year so that their lives could be celebrated.
Today, families commemorate the day by creating ofrendas, the Spanish word for offerings that colloquially is used to mean altar for Día de los Muertos.
What goes on an ofrenda?
Ofrendas can be customized to your liking, but many of them have some key elements.
How to build the ofrenda
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.