The Counter Narrative & Spooky School Stories | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge, Charles Williams! He’s the assistant principal at Michele Clark Magnet High School in Chicago, Illinois. He’s been a principal, an author, an education consultant and a classroom teacher. And Charles is no stranger to podcasts. In fact, he hosts three of them.

He’s the host of “Inside the Principal’s Office” with fellow principal Michael McWilliams. He’s got “The Counter Narrative” which is about changing how we talk & think about education. And, his newest show is -- appropriately for this time of year -- “Spooky School Stories.” It’s exactly what it sounds like -- people sharing their creepy tales from creaky old school libraries and haunted school theaters

Charles Williams

How the pandemic changed education for students with disabilities & accommodations

Schools use COVID relief money to install air conditioning for the first time

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

