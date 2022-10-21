© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - Sea creature

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published October 21, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poet. Today’s poem is by Jake DaSilva.

Jake DaSilva has been writing poetry since the early 1990s. He is a practicing minimalist, a rescue dog enthusiast, and an environmentalist. He’s been a prospect researcher at NIU since 2019. This poem is called “One Dolphin.”

In a sea of polymer

A lonesome ocean

Acid stings but I follow her

Look at what you’ve done

You removed the lens from the sun

On the edge of fire

Tallest of the trees

The ashes of his brothers

Are dust on his leaves

This is the final sin

By an army of oily Jinn

A flock of starlings murmur

In the gust of my memory

Our star explodes

And sets me free

  Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose