Poetically Yours - Sea creature

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poet. Today’s poem is by Jake DaSilva.

Jake DaSilva has been writing poetry since the early 1990s. He is a practicing minimalist, a rescue dog enthusiast, and an environmentalist. He’s been a prospect researcher at NIU since 2019. This poem is called “One Dolphin.”

In a sea of polymer

A lonesome ocean

Acid stings but I follow her

Look at what you’ve done

You removed the lens from the sun

On the edge of fire

Tallest of the trees

The ashes of his brothers

Are dust on his leaves

This is the final sin

By an army of oily Jinn

A flock of starlings murmur

In the gust of my memory

Our star explodes

And sets me free