Poetically Yours - Sea creature
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poet. Today’s poem is by Jake DaSilva.
Jake DaSilva has been writing poetry since the early 1990s. He is a practicing minimalist, a rescue dog enthusiast, and an environmentalist. He’s been a prospect researcher at NIU since 2019. This poem is called “One Dolphin.”
In a sea of polymer
A lonesome ocean
Acid stings but I follow her
Look at what you’ve done
You removed the lens from the sun
On the edge of fire
Tallest of the trees
The ashes of his brothers
Are dust on his leaves
This is the final sin
By an army of oily Jinn
A flock of starlings murmur
In the gust of my memory
Our star explodes
And sets me free
