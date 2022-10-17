Poetically Yours - Unsolved mystery

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week we are crossing the state line, featuring Renata Dumitrascu.

Dumitrascu was born in Romania. She recently moved from Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin to Des Moines, Iowa. In 2021, her poem “I Made a World” helped her brew a win for Larkin Tea company’s first poetry contest in 2021. Today she shares her poem “News Stories.”

I read an article about a murder

A woman was found dead

It is a typical murder

But I still want to know all the details

Because I am looking for God in this story

A husband

A wife

A mistress

The husband would send his wife

To go fetch the mistress

The wife would close the bedroom door on them

And go busy herself with chores in the yard

They show a picture of the wife

She is the interesting one

The husband took the life of the mistress

Left her to be discovered later that evening

He went where all mad people go

Where selfish people go

They could not find him because he was only a spirit

A want and a need

But the wife is here with us

She is the anchor of this big ship

Send the signal, get her up

I want to see what she brings up with her

From the bottom of the ocean