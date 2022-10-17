Poetically Yours - Unsolved mystery
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week we are crossing the state line, featuring Renata Dumitrascu.
Dumitrascu was born in Romania. She recently moved from Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin to Des Moines, Iowa. In 2021, her poem “I Made a World” helped her brew a win for Larkin Tea company’s first poetry contest in 2021. Today she shares her poem “News Stories.”
I read an article about a murder
A woman was found dead
It is a typical murder
But I still want to know all the details
Because I am looking for God in this story
A husband
A wife
A mistress
The husband would send his wife
To go fetch the mistress
The wife would close the bedroom door on them
And go busy herself with chores in the yard
They show a picture of the wife
She is the interesting one
The husband took the life of the mistress
Left her to be discovered later that evening
He went where all mad people go
Where selfish people go
They could not find him because he was only a spirit
A want and a need
But the wife is here with us
She is the anchor of this big ship
Send the signal, get her up
I want to see what she brings up with her
From the bottom of the ocean
