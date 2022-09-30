Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in! | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

Our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is now on the radio! We’ve got all of the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with exclusive segments -- in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ on the last Friday of each month at 11 a.m. You can also listen right here, right now!

Vivian Martinez is a Middle Level Teaching & Learning major and Emily Darnell is an Elementary Education major, both in the College of Education at Northern Illinois University. That’s right, we’re chatting with the future of education! With COVID, learning loss, staff shortages & parents screaming at school board meetings -- why would anyone WANT to become a teacher in 2022? We find out.

And, Illinois Valley Community College English & speech instructor Delores Robinson talks about lifelong learning, how community colleges can also be cultural centers and what she’s learned over the decades of trying to help students discover their voice as writers.

We’re also bringing you more education stories and, as promised, a radio-exclusive segment – classroom correspondent! High school teacher Erik Czerwin returns every episode to document how it feels to go through a school year!

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the show!

Don’t worry – the podcast isn’t going anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts.

Also, please subscribe to our Teachers' Lounge newsletter right here where you can stay up to speed on the show and share stories you think we should cover!