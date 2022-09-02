Community College, hostile ellipses, & a love letter to the Liberal Arts | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge, Delores Robinson is an English & Speech instructor at Illinois Valley Community College.

Delores talks about lifelong learning and the unique culture of Illinois Valley including all the nontraditional students she teaches who are in their 30s with kids and getting a new certificate for their job, or folks who worked for a few years and now want to continue their education.

We also talk about how community colleges can also be cultural centers, especially for a community like hers where it’s the closest higher-ed institution within an hour or two. We get into all of that, as well as her own journey as an education and what she’s learned over the decades of trying to help students discover their voice as writers.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the podcast! And subscribe to our newsletter to keep up to speed on everything to do with the show.

Also, Teachers’ Lounge is now on the radio! The podcast won’t change one bit, but you can now catch the show as an hour-long radio program every month on WNIJ. We’ll have multiple guests, stories, and new segments to hear. Our next episode airs on Friday, September 30th at 11 a.m. on 89-5 FM and right here WNIJ.org. Tune in on the last Friday of the month at the same time for future episodes.

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Delores Robinson

Stories in this episode:

'Teacher shortage' stories are everywhere. Is school staffing in Illinois actually more difficult this year?

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations: teacherslounge@niu.edu

