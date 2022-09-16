A Conversation with Future Teachers | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge, we’re chatting with two students in the College of Education at Northern Illinois University. We’ve talked with students before, we’ve talked with teachers, we’ve talked with teachers who just finished their student teaching -- but never any students still in the midst of their classes on how to become a teacher.

Vivian Martinez is a Middle Level Teaching & Learning major -- she’s going to teach middle school. And Emily Darnell is an Elementary Education major. We talked about discovering your passions, the most fascinating education classes they’ve taken so far & why middle school gets a bad rap.

With a pandemic and whirlwind of parent and public pressure -- why would anyone want to become a teacher in 2022? It’s simple, but you’ll have to listen to find out.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the podcast! And subscribe to our newsletter to keep up to speed on everything to do with the show.

Also, Teachers’ Lounge is now on the radio! The podcast won’t change one bit, but you can now catch the show as an hour-long radio program every month on WNIJ. We’ll have multiple guests, stories, and new segments to hear. Our next episode airs on Friday, September 30th at 11 a.m. on 89-5 FM and right here WNIJ.org. Tune in on the last Friday of the month at the same time for future episodes.

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Vivian Martinez & Emily Darnell

Stories in this episode:

Illinois schools launched initiatives to close Advanced Placement class racial gaps. Did they work?

These Illinois grads say student loan relief will help them move forward

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations: teacherslounge@niu.edu

