From Here to Uruguay | Teachers' Lounge Classic

On this week’s show we're reaching into the illustrious Teachers' Lounge library to bring you a classic episode of the show with James Cohen. He’s an associate professor of ESL & bilingual education at Northern Illinois University. He’s also a former Fulbright Scholar who has lived in several different countries across the world and taught in Uruguay.

I talked to James about his time in the Peace Corps in Sri Lanka & the reverse culture shock he felt coming back to the United States, teaching in Uruguay and bilingual education. He’s also taught and done research on undocumented students, and we talked about what it’s like for one of his areas of expertise to become a national controversy.

Don't worry, we'll be back with a brand-new episode next week!

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the podcast! And subscribe to our newsletter to keep up to speed on everything to do with the show.

Also, Teachers’ Lounge is now on the radio! The podcast won’t change one bit, but you can now catch the show as an hour-long radio program every month on WNIJ. We’ll have multiple guests, stories, and new segments to hear. Our next episode airs on today (!!!) Friday, September 30th at 11 a.m. on 89-5 FM and right here WNIJ.org. Tune in on the last Friday of the month at the same time for future episodes.

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

James Cohen

Stories Featured in this episode:

Uruguayan Fulbright Teachers Bring Cultural Exchange To Illinois Classrooms

Music:

Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own "Sessions from Studio A" where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations at teacherslounge@niu.edu.

