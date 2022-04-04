Photos: Carnage at eastern Ukraine train station, where Russian strike killed 50

Updated April 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM ET

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 7:</strong> A woman surveys the damage to her home in the outskirts of Ivankiv, in northern Ukraine.

Russian troops are leaving scenes of devastation — flattened apartment buildings, mass graves and bodies lying in the streets — as they leave the area around Kyiv.

Millions are displaced, either finding refuge in Western countries, like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, or shelters in cities where the situation is less dire, like Lviv.

Here is what it looks like on the ground in Ukraine:

Andriy Andriyenko / AP / AP <strong>April 8:</strong> A fragment of a Tochka-U missile lies on the ground following an attack on a railway station in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine. A missile hit the crowded station that was serving as an evacuation point for civilians fleeing the war. Officials said Friday 50 people had been killed — five of them children — and nearly 100 more were injured in the strike.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP <strong>April 7:</strong> Oksana Gavrielutca, 41, (from left) sits at the back of a bus with her children Oleg, 18, Diana, 17, and Vlad, 5, after they fled from the village of Snigiriovka, in southern Ukraine.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 7:</strong> Rescue workers remove rubble from a residential area in Borodianka, near Kyiv. The Russian retreat from towns near Kyiv revealed scores of civilian deaths and the full extent of devastation from Russia's failed attempt to seize the capital.

Andriy Andriyenko / AP / AP <strong>April 8:</strong> Cars sit in front of a train station damaged by Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 7:</strong> A woman is helped onto a train near Severodonetsk, as she tries to flee the country's Donbas region.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 7:</strong> A destroyed tank sits in a yard in Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 8:</strong> Bodies are covered in plastic sheets after an explosion killed at least 50 people at a train station in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine. The site was the center of civilian evacuation efforts the government called for ahead of anticipated aggression by Russia in the area.

Andriy Andriyenko / AP / AP <strong>April 8:</strong> A man hugs a woman after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 7:</strong> People walk bicycles past apartment buildings destroyed by shelling in Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 7:</strong> Smoke rises near the city of Severodonetsk, in the country's Donbas region, as the Russian military's invasion continues.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 7:</strong> Cemetery workers unload the bodies of civilians killed in and around Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, before they're transported to the morgue.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 6:</strong> Ukrainian soldiers walk next to heavily damaged residential buildings in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 6:</strong> A young girl and her dog arrive at a center for internally displaced persons in Zaporizhzhia, some 124 miles northwest of Mariupol.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 6:</strong> A shelled home burns in Severodonetsk, in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, as Ukrainian officials urge residents in the east to evacuate or "risk death" ahead of a feared ramping up of Russian activity in the area, which Moscow has declared its top prize.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>April 6:</strong> A cat sits between large caliber rounds of ammunition abandoned by retreating Russian forces or retrieved from destroyed fighting vehicles in the village of Andriivka, in eastern Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 6:</strong> A man pushes his bike through debris and destroyed Russian military vehicles on a street in Bucha, where the Ukrainian government has accused Russian forces of committing a "deliberate massacre."

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 6:</strong> Yurii, 41, who serves in the Ukrainian military, stands in his apartment in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, as he gathers things to take with him. The suburb of Ukraine's capital city was occupied for more than a month by Russian forces until they retreated to Belarus last week.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 6:</strong> Children look at the sandbags that cover the windows at the Smart English pre-school in Lviv, in western Ukraine. The sandbags were put in place to help lessen the potential impact of an air strike amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 6:</strong> A police officer stands behind the body of a civilian allegedly shot by Russian forces on a road in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 7:</strong> A boy holds a loaf of bread he received as part of humanitarian aid being handed out in front of a school in Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine.

Nicolas Garcia / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 6:</strong> A residential building in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, was destroyed in Russia's invasion.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 6:</strong> Cemetery workers load the corpses of civilians killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, to be transported to the morgue.