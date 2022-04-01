Poetically Yours Ep. 87 - Round and round we go
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours highlights poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Darion Massey.
Massey attends DeKalb High School. He said he wanted to write a poem that painted his perspective on life, loss, and the circle the world is wrapped in. His poem is called “Oh How We Spin.”
Oh How We Spin
We spin on this great ball of rock
A mighty tomb of stone and heat.
Oh How We Spin
Upon this earthy crust
As it spins at ludicrous speeds
Through the deep expanse of space
Oh How We Spin
To find all the answers
To attain an understanding
Of the world around us
An understanding of life
An understanding of ourselves
Oh How We Spin
Out of control to fit in
To slave away for men
We will never meet
Who will never know our name
Oh How We Spin
In time
In mind
In life
Oh How We Spin
Till our top stops
And we lay back to the earth
Oh How We Spin
In the hearts of others
A loose memory
Till soon that too stops spinning
Oh How We Spin
Deeper in to earth
Become one with the stone
And the heat
A new member
Welcomed in to its great tomb
Oh How We Spin
Feeding the future
Till our essence bears another.
Feeds another.
Powers another.
Grows another.
Oh How We Spin
We never die, Only spin into
Another form
Make new life in our end
That never truly came
- Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.