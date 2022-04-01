Poetically Yours Ep. 87 - Round and round we go

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours highlights poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Darion Massey.

Massey attends DeKalb High School. He said he wanted to write a poem that painted his perspective on life, loss, and the circle the world is wrapped in. His poem is called “Oh How We Spin.”

Oh How We Spin

We spin on this great ball of rock

A mighty tomb of stone and heat.

Oh How We Spin

Upon this earthy crust

As it spins at ludicrous speeds

Through the deep expanse of space

Oh How We Spin

To find all the answers

To attain an understanding

Of the world around us

An understanding of life

An understanding of ourselves

Oh How We Spin

Out of control to fit in

To slave away for men

We will never meet

Who will never know our name

Oh How We Spin

In time

In mind

In life

Oh How We Spin

Till our top stops

And we lay back to the earth

Oh How We Spin

In the hearts of others

A loose memory

Till soon that too stops spinning

Oh How We Spin

Deeper in to earth

Become one with the stone

And the heat

A new member

Welcomed in to its great tomb

Oh How We Spin

Feeding the future

Till our essence bears another.

Feeds another.

Powers another.

Grows another.

Oh How We Spin

We never die, Only spin into

Another form

Make new life in our end

That never truly came