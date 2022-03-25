Poetically Yours - Ep - 86 - There's so much going on

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today we feature Scott E. Piner.

Piner is the author of Great Scott: And Other Poems (2021) andI Am Me: And Other Poems on Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit (2021). In October 2020, Piner’s Memoir/Essay Magical Memories was published by the Dead Mule School of Southern Literature. Piner earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northern Illinois University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management. In addition to his creative writing, Scott is a marketing professional by day and a professional magician by night. Above all, Scott is a husband and a father.

Sweet Darkness

I feel the full moon against

the cold, dark melancholy scowl

Rats race and coyotes sing

with laughter

A doctor hangs up his suit, cape, and

mask for the night, and sits down at the

kitchen table to balance his check book

Puppets rage on the tube while

robots block and delete dangerous rhetoric,

and some people, but not all,

shiver in fear of the mutating menace

And somewhere, a pastor dials

a private number to counsel his

mistress who has just sent her

husband into battle

At home, another man longs

to be caressed and whispered to;

he doesn’t weep, too much,

prays too little, and

worries about tomorrow too often

The stench of a neighbor’s dog

rots in his yard as the coyotes

rest their heads,

while the jester screams,

and the lady vanishes

I hear the sun rising.