A deep dive into the top education issues of 2022 | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge, it’s time for our 3rd annual “Top Issues of the Year” episode with Guilford High School English Teacher, Erik Czerwin.

Topics include:



2022 is the year the teacher shortage got personal

Opening your eyes to student trauma, behavior & discipline

How teachers are empowered through organized labor

Embedding media literacy across every classroom

Obviously, COVID-19 is THE biggest issue right now so while it's not on the list, know it factors into the entire conversation.

We’ll look back at our conversation from last year, and see how the topics we talked about played out in his classroom.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor, or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the podcast! And subscribe to our newsletter to keep up to speed on everything to do with the show.

If you like what you hear, you can also donate to make sure we can keep bringing you education stories and in-depth conversations!

Also, Teachers’ Lounge is now on the radio! The podcast won’t change one bit, but you can now catch the show as an hour-long radio program every month on WNIJ. We’ll have multiple guests, stories, and new segments to hear. Our next episode airs on Friday, February 25 at 11 a.m. on 89-5 FM and right here WNIJ.org. Tune in the last Friday of the month at the same time for future episodes.

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Erik Czerwin

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations: teacherslounge@niu.edu