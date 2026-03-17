Perspective: RSO

We could debate at length what’s good or bad about Rockford. But here’s an easy one, no debate: the Rockford Symphony Orchestra.

I was lucky enough to head the search committee a few years ago when we were looking for a new music director for the RSO following Steve Larsen’s retirement. After reviewing over two hundred applications, and collectively listening to hundreds of recordings, we invited nine finalist conductors to come to Rockford for a week, rehearse with the orchestra and present a concert.

That year of auditions gave me the opportunity to watch nine sophisticated musicians, from around the country, get their first glimpse of the Coronado Theater. I came to enjoy anticipating the inevitable jaw-drop. And then, from my perch onstage, I witnessed their reactions to the sound of the RSO.

I’m sure they had done homework, preparing for their visit, reading about our population and our economic, educational and cultural status. That did not prepare them for the RSO sound. Once their baton moved, they learned what we fans have known for decades: the Rockford Symphony Orchestra punches way above its weight class. And now, in his third year as music director, Yaniv Attar has continued to strengthen—and inspire--that sound.

In this winter of our discontent, be it meteorological or political, give yourself some therapy. Take it from a doctor: See the Coronado and hear the RSO. It’ll be like a spa day for your mind and soul.

My name is Arnold Rosen and that’s my prescription—er, perspective.