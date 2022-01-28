Poetically Yours - Ep. 78 - Wonderful Winds

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week we debut our youngest contributor, Theodore Meyer.

Meyer is an energetic, fun-loving, creative 8-year-old who loves to learn and play. He is a Cub Scout, likes to explore nature, create stories and poems, draw, read and build Lego models. His passion, however, is everything trains and geography! When not working on a train layout or learning about all the national capitals, he enjoys playing with his friends, riding his bike, and participating in church and community service projects. Today he speaks of the wonders of the airstream in his poem “Windy Days.”

Windy days, with tall trees wildly dancing;

That makes all the bees prancing;

Wind can make the leaves go up. Wind can make waves. Wind blows fast.

Wind makes a breeze, that crunches the leaves.

You can fly a kite in wind, or you can watch the wind. Wind is fun.

Wind is cool; wind makes me happy, even when it seems to rule.

Wind is first, then it comes to a finish.

Wind is scary, then it is merry!

Wind is in a hurry, sometimes it makes me worry!

So now you know, how wind is; so next wind may be fun!

But hold on a second; There is more!

Wind is great; It can make a great mate!

Even the flags dance along to the windy song, but it does not make a bong.

Then, its silent, so quiet and tender.

So finally, you know about wind.

Now tell your friends, a wind story, that won’t make them worry