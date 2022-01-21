Poetically Yours - Ep. 77 - Tucked in a secret place
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases the works of northern Illinois poets. This week's segment features Heath Alberts.
Alberts is a Rockford native, an author and the CEO and director of Digital Ninjas Media, Inc. Some of his works can be found in “Rockford Writes” and “Forest City Stories.” He is also a member of the RepresentUs movement. He loves collecting rare books and is currently working on two novels.
Alberts said writing poetry isn’t the norm for him, but he mustered up the courage to share his poem “Untold.”
It happened upon him one day
He could never say just why
But it remained with him thereafter
Where stories go to die
In his mind it lingered often
At the periphery it lapped
A tale desiring to be told
In the moment still untapped
Age begat forgetting
Life accumulating worth
Yet in his mind it slumbered
Desiring to be birthed
Perhaps someday it will
Perhaps someday he might
Stroke the keys that morph the thing
Into the reader’s sight
Until then it will persevere
In solely his mind’s eye
Ordered letters full of promise
Where stories go to die
- Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.