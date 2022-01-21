© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - Ep. 77 - Tucked in a secret place

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published January 21, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST
HNW5.jpg
http://www.heathdalberts.com/
/

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases the works of northern Illinois poets. This week's segment features Heath Alberts.

Alberts is a Rockford native, an author and the CEO and director of Digital Ninjas Media, Inc. Some of his works can be found in “Rockford Writes” and “Forest City Stories.” He is also a member of the RepresentUs movement. He loves collecting rare books and is currently working on two novels.

Alberts said writing poetry isn’t the norm for him, but he mustered up the courage to share his poem “Untold.”

It happened upon him one day

He could never say just why

But it remained with him thereafter

Where stories go to die

In his mind it lingered often

At the periphery it lapped

A tale desiring to be told

In the moment still untapped

Age begat forgetting

Life accumulating worth

Yet in his mind it slumbered

Desiring to be birthed

Perhaps someday it will

Perhaps someday he might

Stroke the keys that morph the thing

Into the reader’s sight

Until then it will persevere

In solely his mind’s eye

Ordered letters full of promise

Where stories go to die

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.

Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
