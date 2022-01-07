Poetically Yours Ep. 75 - Voices will be heard
Welcome to WNIJ's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems from northern Illinois poets. This week's poem is by Bear Wolf.
Wolf is a Shawnee Gypsy Jew social justice humanist who lost count of his tattoos somewhere around 20. This world makes no sense to him, so he makes music and poetry. In this week's poem, Wolf showed off his drumming skills as he recited his poem “Unmarked No More.”
try to disguise lies
history books may deny
oral traditions
while native children
rise again to remind us
past crimes are still here
remains revealed
built upon these buried truths
don’t let them forget
little ones call out
try to keep the past buried
spirits still shall rise
little ones call out
try to keep the past buried
our ghosts still shall dance
- Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.