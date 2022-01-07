© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours Ep. 75 - Voices will be heard

Published January 7, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST
Yvonne Boose
Welcome to WNIJ's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems from northern Illinois poets. This week's poem is by Bear Wolf.

Wolf is a Shawnee Gypsy Jew social justice humanist who lost count of his tattoos somewhere around 20. This world makes no sense to him, so he makes music and poetry. In this week's poem, Wolf showed off his drumming skills as he recited his poem “Unmarked No More.”

try to disguise lies

history books may deny

oral traditions

while native children

rise again to remind us

past crimes are still here

remains revealed

built upon these buried truths

don’t let them forget

little ones call out

try to keep the past buried

spirits still shall rise

little ones call out

try to keep the past buried

our ghosts still shall dance

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.

